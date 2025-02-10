Vietnamese box office hit The Real Sister has been sold to key territories by Skyline Media, which will introduce the drama to the international market at the EFM in Berlin this week.

The family drama is scheduled for release across North America on February 21 through Eastern Edge Films (EEF), and will be followed by theatrical releases in Australia and New Zealand on February 27 through Infinity Entertainment.

Since its release in Vietnam on December 20, the film has led the box office for five consecutive weeks, ahead of US tentpoles Mufasa: The Lion King, Moana 2 and Sonic The Hedgehog 3. It has now grossed more than $4.4m from over 1.3 million admissions, ranking among the top five highest-grossing Vietnamese films of 2024.

Produced by Live On and directed by Khuong Ngoc (Live), it is produced by Pham Tran Bao Quyen (Naked Truth). The ensemble female cast includes Viet Huong (Ma Da: The Drowning Spirit), Hong Dao (Mai), Ngoc Trinh (Sister Sister 2), Le Khanh (Camellia Sisters), and Dinh Y Nhung (Face Off 7: One Wish). It follows a secretly ill sister-in-law whose reunion with her four younger sisters soon spirals into chaos as unresolved family tensions put their already fragile bond to the test.

Skyline Media, based in Ho Chi Minh City, holds international sales rights and will showcase the title to buyers at the upcoming EFM before continuing talks at Hong Kong’s Filmart in March.

Its slate includes horror comedy drama The Ancestral Home, Thailand-Vietnam horror co-production The Bride, thriller The Silent Game, music documentary Hoang Thuy Linh: Vietnamese Concert Film, and Cambodian horror Beheading.