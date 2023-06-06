VMI Releasing has acquired North American distribution rights to Verdi Productions’ Brian Greenberg and Griffin Dunne opioid crisis thriller Junction out of the Cannes market.

Greenberg, whose acting credits include How to Make It In America, wrote and directed the story which tackles the crisis from the viewpoints of three people who must reckon with the consequences of their choices: the CEO of a pharmaceutical company, a doctor, and a patient.

The cast includes Sophia Bush, Ashley Madekwe, Ryan Eggold, Jamie Chung, Josh Peck, Michaela Conlin, Yara Martinez, Dascha Polanco, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Dash Mihok, Hill Harper, Hannah Dunne, Tom DeNucci, Eric Lutes, Kea Ho, and Nichelle Hines.

Chad A. Verdi (The Irishman) produced Junction with Aaron Kaufman (Sin City: A Dame To Kill For), Anthony Gudas (Machete), Michelle Verdi (EP, Silence), Chad Verdi Jr (EP, Savage Salvation), Paul Luba (EP, Hot Seat), Greenberg (EP, Already Tomorrow In Hong Kong) and Garrett Bates (They/Them/Us). The film shot in Rhode Island last spring.

Chad A. Verdi brokered the deal with VMI Releasing CEO Andre Relis and said, “Today, everybody knows someone who has died from this nationwide epidemic. Big Pharma plays a major role in all of this and they need to be held accountable.”

“The opioid epidemic is a serious matter in the United States and the rest of the world,” said Relis. “Junction does a great job showcasing each character’s point of view of how they are directly affected, making it a unique and entertaining film the audience will gravitate towards.”

“I am honoured to work with VMI Releasing on the release of Junction, added Greenberg. ”I can’t wait for audiences to get a chance to watch this labour of love.”

Verdi Productions recently produced Johnny & Clyde starring Megan Fox and Tyson Ritter, and Savage Salvation with Robert De Niro and John Malkovich. Verdi and Gudas both served as executive producers on the Ukraine documentary Superpower, which premiered at the Berlinale.

VMI Worldwide will handle worldwide sales.