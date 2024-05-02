Heading into the Cannes market VMI Worldwide has acquired international sales rights to the action title Kill Craft, with sister company VMI Releasing set to release in North America.

Mark Savage wrote and directed the story starring Sanae Loutsis as a wife and daughter forced to take over the family business after her veteran hitman father is mysteriously killed on the job.

Michael Paré and Bill Oberst Jr. also star in the feature from STL Productions, Savage Sinema, and Millman Productions.

Savage, Alexi Angelino, and Jeff Miller produced Kill Craft, with Shawn Loutsis and Tamie Loutsis serving as executive producers.

Jessica Russo negotiated the deal on behalf of VMI with Miller on behalf of the producing team.

VMI Worldwide’s Scott Freije and Julie Paquit will introduce the film to buyers on the Croisette.

The company’s recent titles include The Yellow Tie starring John Malkovich, Sean Bean and Miranda Richardson; Corner Office with Jon Hamm; Arkansas starring Vince Vaughn, Liam Hemsworth and John Malkovich; and Come Out Fighting with Kellan Lutz and Tyrese Gibson.