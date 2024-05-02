In an early deal Visit Films has licensed French rights to New Story on India Donaldson’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight selection Good One.

Donaldson’s feature debut premiered in Sundance and follows 17-year-old Sam on a weekend backpacking trip in the Catskills as she contends with the competing egos of her father and his oldest friend.

Newcomer Lily Colias stars alongside James Le Gros (Point Break, Drugstore Cowboy) and Danny McCarthy.

Graham Mason, Diana Irvine, Wilson Cameron, and Donaldson served as producers. Sarah Winshall’s (I Saw the TV Glow) Smudge Films, and Neil Champagne, Veronica Diaferia and Sara Eolin of Tinygiant served as executive producers.

New Story will release Good One theatrically in France in autumn

Founder Elisabeth Perlié said, “We are thrilled to present this film from a very talented American director, with a formidable leading actress to the French public.

“Good One is brilliant, subtle, and modern, resonating simultaneously on a contemporary and universal level where a father-daughter relationship is tested in a profoundly funny and moving portrait of a young teenage girl.”

Metrograph Pictures holds North American rights.