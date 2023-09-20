Recently launched European studio Vuelta has added Italy’s Indiana Production and France’s Pan to its ever-expanding footprint on the continent.

The groups join the all-new private equity-funded joint venture’s current team encompassing Nordic film company Scanbox, German distributor SquareOne and French powerhouse sales force Playtime.

Film and TV production house Indiana, founded by Fabrizio Donvito and Marco Cohen, is behind Giorgio Diritti’s Venice competitor Lubo and Netflix series The Leopard and Unwanted. They also produced Paolo Virzi’s Human Capital and The First Beautiful Thing, both selected to represent Italy in the best international feature category at the Academy Awards.

Pan, previously known as Pan-Européene, is a longtime pillar of production and distribution in France run by Nathalie Gastaldo, Philippe Godeau and Camille Gentet. In 2022, the group expanded and rebranded, launching dedicated divisions Pan Cinéma, Pan Distribution and Pan Animation. The group has produced more than 40 films including produced franchise feature series Largo Winch, Mr. Nobody and The Eighth Day. Its first animation project The Legendaries is currently in pre-production.

Vuelta launched in July, focusing on local distribution and international film and TV production on a global scale. Vuelta’s positioning as a one-stop-shop European studio with autonomous partners acting as group shareholders comes amidst the current landscape of widespread consolidation both within Europe and with trans-Atlantic partnerships spearheaded by France-based powerhouse companies like Mediawan, Banijay, Federation and Newen.

Vuelta Group is run by media finance veterans Jerome Levy who serves as chairman and David Atlan-Jackson who is Vuelta’s chief content officer with former Fremantle finance Director Allen Duffy on board as CFO.

Playtime’s Sebastien Beffa, SquareOne’s Al Munteanu and Scanbox’s Thor Sigurjonsson all serve on the management board. Vuelta leadership also includes Indiana’s Donvito and Cohen, with Habib, Karim Bartoletti and Daniel Campos Pavoncelli, Pan’s Godeau, Gastaldo and Gentet and Playtime’s Nicolas Brigaud-Robert and Francois Yon.