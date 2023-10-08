Driven by the extraordinary success of Barbie, Warner Bros. Pictures International (WBPI) has crossed $2bn at the 2023 box office.

Greta Gerwig’s Mattel toy adaptation opened in July and has amassed more than $800m (and $1.43bn worldwide) to rank as the highest grossing film of the year-to-date and the studio’s biggest ever release.

The tentpole smashed records in multiple territories around the world and heads into awards season as one of the heavyweight contenders in picture and director categories as well as below the line.

WBPI executives announced the company had crossed the threshold on Sunday, when they also reported latest updated on The Nun II, which has reached $167.6m after five weekends in release. A full global box office report will follow on Monday.

Other notable performers so far this year which have fuelled the box office push include The Meg , which has amassed more than $312m at the international box office.

Coming up later in the year for Warner Bros are Wonka starring Timothée Chalamet on December 15, DC sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom on December 20, and The Color Purple musical reboot, December 25.