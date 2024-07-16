Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and London and LA-based Locksmith Animation said on Tuesday that the upcoming musical feature from Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss is called Bad Fairies.

Grammy-nominated composer Isabella Summers (aka The Machine of Florence & the Machine) is writing the score and producing the songs. The film will be the first to be released under the first-look deal between the companies and is scheduled to open on July 23, 2027.

The subversive musical comedy is set in contemporary London and follows a gang of fairies who break every rule in the book. Bad Fairies is currently in production in London with DNEG Animation as digital partners.

Megan Nicole Dong, creator and director of Netflix’s animated musical series Centaurworld, is directing from a screenplay by Deborah Frances-White.

Animation veteran Carolyn Soper (Bolt, Tangled, Sherlock Gnomes) is the producer.