Warner Bros has confirmed that its Paul Thomas Anderson feature starring Leonardo DiCaprio is called One Battle After Another and pushed it from August onto September 26, bouncing Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! into March 2026.

This is a better awards season slot than the initial August 8 date, were the studio minded to go down that path and plan to capitalise on strong word of mouth from fall festivals. They have been an occasional entry point for the auteur: of his last five films, Inherent Vice debuted at New York Film Festival in 2014 and before that The Master premiered in Venice in 2012.

The Bride! starring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale moves out of September into March 6 2026. While the first quarter is historically a solid opening corridor for genre, new releases this year have by and large struggled to get a foothold.

As of March 17 orth American box office trailed that of last year by 4.5%. Warner Bros released Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson less than two weeks ago and in that time the reported $118m production has earned $35m at the North American box office.

The new occupant of the August 8 slot is the missing children horror Weapons from Barbarian director Zach Cregger, which is bumped up from January 16 2026 and brings a genre tentpole into early autumn. Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, and Benedict Wong star.

Animation The Cat In The Hat moves up from March 6 2026 to February 27 2026, and David Robert Mitchell’s mystery thriller Flowervale Street with Ewan McGregor and Anne Hathaway is pushed back from March 13 2026 to August 14 2026.

All releases will play on Imax.