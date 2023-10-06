Time travel adventure Taklee Genesis will be distributed by Warner Bros in Thailand, making it the first Thai film handled by the Hollywood studio in the country.

Set for release on May 1 in Thailand, the title refers to a warp-speed teleporter left behind from the Cold War. A US military officer takes on a secret mission to investigate the matter but gets stuck in another time warp. The film spans different time periods, from the pre-historic Ban Chiang, now a UNESCO world heritage site, to 100 years in the future.

”Taklee Genesis is a Thai film genre not undertaken on the big screen for a long time,” said Henry Tran, general manager of Warner Bros Thailand. “The story approach has an Asian flavour, which is challenging for Warner Bros Thailand to be able to help bring this quality film to Thai audiences, bridging the artistic value of film beyond nationalities.”

The premise of the story stems from Thai director Chookiat “Matthew” Sakveerakul’s interest in science and history. The filmmaker’s previous titles include 13 Beloved and Love Of Siam.

The cast includes Peter Corp Dyrendal (Fabulous 30), Paula Taylor (The Little Comedian) and Wanarat “War” Ratsameerat (iQiyi series End Of Love).

The film is backed by Neramitnung Film, which also handles the international sales. CEO Kanogwan Watchara said that it is a most challenging project for the company to date, which also has Nontawat Numbenchapol’s Doi Boy running in Jiseok competition at the ongoing Busan International Film Festival.