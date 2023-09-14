Emmy-winning New York-based Wavelength, the company behind 2023 Andy Kaufman Venice documentary Thank You Very Much, has opened a London office and named former Pulse Films and Vice creative production executive Dan Bowen as UK managing director.

Bowen will work closely with Wavelength’s Emmy-winning duo Jenifer Westphal, founder, CEO and executive producer, and Joe Plummer, president and executive producer, to build on the company’s global strategy.

Bowen will lead the expansion of Wavelength’s burgeoning commercials and branded entertainment division into the UK market. To date, it has created campaigns for clients such as lululemon, American Express, and Uber Eats.

“We are thrilled to have Dan join us at Wavelength,” said Westphal. “With Dan’s experience in the US and the UK in the branded entertainment space, we feel confident we can deliver innovative content to our global audiences. This marks a significant milestone for the Wavelength story.”

Bowen is a Grammy and Indie Spirit-nominated producer and creative production executive who most recently led commercial production globally at Vice Media Group as SVP global production.

Prior to that as president of branded entertainment at Pulse Films he produced the Nick Cave documentary 20,000 Days On Earth, which earned 2015 Bafta and Indie Spirit documentary nominations, and The Reflektor Tapes.

He also co-produced Katy Perry: A Part Of Me 3D, and served as an executive producer on Spike Jonze’s multi-Emmy nominated Beastie Boys Story.

“The passion, dedication and integrity with which Jen, Joe and the entire Wavelength team bring their story-first approach and commitment to nurturing emerging talent to everything they do is inspirational,” said Bowen.

“As we venture into the UK, I’m thrilled to join them on their mission to bring this approach to our work with brands and agencies at the intersection of entertainment and advertising.”

Wavelength’s film producer credits include the multi-award-winning and 2023 Emmy-nominated documentary Let Me Be Me, On Swift Horses starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jacob Elordi, 2022 Tribeca best documentary The Cave Of Adullam, Athlete A, and Sundance award winner Cusp.

Additionally the company produced and financed David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s Broadway musical Here Lies Love and rock musical The Who’s Tommy.