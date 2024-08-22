Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Mike Hermosa’s Sitges horror-comedy The Invisible Raptor.

Mike Capes and Johnny Wickham co-wrote the feature about a hyper-intelligent invisible raptor that breaks out of a top-secret laboratory and goes on the rampage through the nearby town.

The only hope of stopping the beast is a motley crew comprised of a disgraced paleontologist, his unhinged amusement park security guard co-worker, an old flame, and a no-nonsense local celebrity chicken farmer.

The cast includes Capes, David Shackelford, Sandy Martin, Caitlin McHugh and Sean Astin.

The Invisible Raptor premiered at 2023 Sitges and screened at this year’s Glasgow FrightFest.

Capes, Hermosa, Nic Neary, William Ramsey and Johnny Wickham produced the feature from Valecroft, with Bobby Gilchrist serving as executive producer.

Brennan Lane, director of acquisitions and production at Well Go USA, negotiated the deal with Ramsey on behalf of the filmmakers and said, “The Invisible Raptor is a throwback to a more fearless, less inhibited era of comedy, when bold humour and boundless creativity dominated the market.”

The producers said they were happy Well Go USA “shares our vision for the film and was able to see the massive potential present in a dinosaur that you can’t actually see”.