Production on Werner Herzog’s Bucking Fastard is underway at Pigeon House Film Studios in Dublin’s docklands.

Starring real-life sisters Rooney Mara and Kate Mara, the film is based on the true story of inseparable twin sisters Joan and Jean who become obsessed with their next-door neighbour. This marks the first time the sisters have collaborated on a project together.

Bucking Fastard is produced by Ariel Leon Isacovitch, Agnes Chu, Andrea Bucko, Emanuele Moretti of Cobalt Sky Motion Picture Group, and Clara Wu Tsai. Herzog also wrote the screenplay.

Rooney Mara, a two-time Oscar nominee, was recently seen in Alonso Ruizpaacios’ La Cocina while Kate Mara will next appear in Jess Varley’s sci-fi thriller The Astronaut.

Herzog’s most recent film was Family Romance LLC in 2019. He will be awarded the honorary Golden Lion at this year’s Venice Film Festival.