London-based WestEnd Films has boarded Eran Riklis’ Reading Lolita In Tehran starring Golshifteh Farahani and Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, and will introduce the film to buyers in Cannes.

The film was shot in Italy and is now in post-production.

Adapted from Azar Nafisi’s autobiographical novel, the story centres around a teacher in Iran who secretly gathers a group of female students to read forbidden western classics. Marjorie David wrote the screenplay.

It is an Italy-Israel co-production between United King Films, Topia Communications, Eran Riklis Productions, Minerva Pictures and Rosamont with RAI Cinema.

The ensemble cast also includes Mina Kavani whose previous credits include Red Rose and No Bears.



Riklis is one of Israel’s leading directors with credits that include The Syrian Bride (2004), Lemon Tree (2008), Zaytoun (2012) and Spider In The Web (2019).



WestEnd’s slate also features Freud’s Last Session starring Anthony Hopkins and Matthew Goode, Woody Allen’s Coup De Chance and an untitled judo project from Amir-Ebrahimi and Guy Nattiv.