The first scores have landed on Screen’s 2024 Cannes jury grid with Agathe Riedinger’s Wild Diamond receiving an average score of 2.1.

The French filmmaker’s debut received nine scores of two (average) while Katja Nicodemus from Germany’s Die Zeit and Screen’s own critic gave it three (good). This was rounded off by a one star (poor) from Bangkok Post’s Kong Rithdee.

Wild Diamond follows a 19-year-old woman who sets her heart on success as a reality show star. Newcomer Malou Khebizi leads the way with a cast that includes Idir Azougli and Alexis Manenti.

Also arriving on the grid is Magnus von Horn’s The Girl With The Needle which so far has an average of 2.1, with four critics yet to score.

The black-and-white drama has received mixed reviews so far, ranging from four threes (good) to one zero (bad), the latter coming from Mathieu Macharet at France’s Le Monde. More scores will land later today (May 16).

Trine Dyrholm and Vic Carmen star in von Horn’s first Competition title which is loosely inspired by a real-life crime that took place in Copenhagen from 1913-20.

Up next on the grid is Andrea Arnold’s Bird and Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis.

The jury grid is once again updating live on screendaily.com, in addition to being printed in our Cannes dailies.