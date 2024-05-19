UK sales company Wildstar Sales has inked deals on its slate including for romantic comedy F.L.Y..

Rafael Albarran and Trent Kendrick’s film has sold to Breaking Glass Pictures for North America, with the company planning a theatrical release.

F.L.Y. played at US festivals including Outshine Miami and Outfest Film Festival, and plays India’s Kashish Pride Film Festival this month.

Wildstar has sold three films to France’s Optimale - Lucas Santa Ana’s drama Blue Lights, Matias de Leis Correa’s romance Since The Last Time We Met and Marco Berger’s new film The Astronaut Lovers, with the latter playing in competition at Guadalajara film festival next month.

A multi-title package for Spain’s FilmIn includes Soledad Verdasco’s documentary Cross Dreamers, seven Berger films including Horseplay and Since The Last Time We Met.

Wildstar has also acquired Nate Dushku’s US title Birder, which played at Out South Queer Film Festival.

“Our entire acquisition team loved the film and look forward to many more films from Murray [Dibbs, Wildstar’s managing director],” said Richard Wolff, CEO of Breaking Glass Pictures, of F.L.Y..