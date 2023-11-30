US stars Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow and Johnny Depp are among the A-list talent set to attend Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF), which gets underway in Jeddah today (November 30).

Smith, Depp and Manchester By The Sea actress Michelle Williams will all attend this evening’s opening ceremony, alongside Indian star Ranveer Singh, where the world premiere of Saudi fantasy feature HWJN will screen as the opening film.

Smith is set to reflect on his career to date in front of a public audience on Saturday (December 2) at the Vox Cinemas at Jeddah’s Red Sea Mall. The actor has given few public appearances since the 2022 Oscars, when he won the best actor award for his performance in King Richard, but was subsequently banned from the ceremony for 10 years for slapping host Chris Rock during the awards.

Paltrow will give an equivalent talk at an unconfirmed date; as will Oscar-winner Halle Berry. Other guests participating in Red Sea’s ‘In Conversation’ programme include Indian star Ranveer Singh, and UK actress Katrina Kaif, who recently appeared in Hindi blockbuster Tiger 3.

Depp will present the MENA premiere of Maiwenn’s Cannes 2023 title Jeanne du Barry, with the Red Sea Fund-backed film playing as a special screening on Friday, while Zoe Saldana is supporting Marco Perego’s UK-Mexico co-production The Absence Of Eden on Saturday.

Previously announced attendees include German actress Diane Kruger, who will receive an honorary award.

The festival will also host returning stars from its 2022 edition, including Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto, a juror alongside Swedish-US actor Joel Kinnaman, and Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick.

RSIFF runs until December 9, closing with Hayao Miyazaki’s animated feature The Boy And The Heron.