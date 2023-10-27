Women directors made just 26% of European feature films released between 2018 and 2022, according to the latest report from the European Audiovisual Observatory.

This is just a 1% increase on the organisation’s report from last year which looked at films between 2017 and 2021.

Documentary was once again the genre with the highest proportion of women directors at 31%. For live-action fiction, the figure was 21% and for animation it was 20%, the latter an 8% increase on films released between 2013 and 2017.

Between 2013 and 2022, only 22% of women directed more than one film compared to 28% for men.

Other roles

In other behind-the-camera roles, producers made up the highest proportion of women at 35%, followed by editors on 33% and screenwriters on 29%. At the other end of the spectrum, the lowest proportion was found in cinematographers (11%) and composers (10%).

Meanwhile, on screen women made up 41% of all acting professionals and starred in at least one role in a feature film - a 2% increase on the 2017-2021 sample.

For a film to be considered European it had to be majority-produced and financed by a European country - any of the 46 member states of the Council of Europe which includes the UK. It also had to be possible to track the film in at least one commercial theatrical screening in one of the European markets between the years 2018 and 2022.