ReFrame, the Sundance Institute and Women In Film partnership to advance gender equity in the screen industries, announced in Cannes on Friday it is expanding its programme recognising gender-balanced hiring on features into Canada, the UK, Ireland, India, and Australia.

The ReFrame Stamp verifies feature productions that hire women or individuals from minority gender communities including trans, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming individuals in at least 50% of key roles, above and below the line.

The Stamp will be accessible to producers in the five countries starting in autumn, when full international qualifying criteria will be released.

Since launching in 2017 it has been awarded to more than 600 features in the US after review of credits on IMDbPro.

Director of international programmes for WIF LA, and former director of ReFrame, Andria Wilson Mirza, said: “Our industry is global, and our fight for fair and equitable representation for women, trans and nonbinary industry professionals is global too.”

Susan Liddy, president of Women in Film and Television International, said: “WIFTI works tirelessly across six continents to promote gender equality and diversity. ReFrame has a key role to play in that important work and I look forward to championing the initiative.”

The reception announcing the expansion featured a panel discussion involving Kara Durrett, founder of Pinky Promise Films and executive producer on Andrea Arnold’s Competition entry Bird; Filson Ali, Sweden-based producer and advocacy leader; Fawzia Mirza, Canadian-Pakistani filmmaker and director of The Queen Of My Dreams; Laura Sivis, Australia-based producer and founder of Courage Films; and Sarena Khan, SVP of Graphic India.