Working Title and Independent Entertainment are co-producing Relax, a biopic of UK pop group Frankie Goes To Hollywood, and will launch sales in Cannes.

It’s A Sin star Callum Scott Howells will play the band’s lead singer Holly Johnson. The film was written and will be directed by Bernard Rose, the director of the original ‘Relax’ music video and 1992 horror Candyman.

Based on Johnson’s memoir A Bone in My Flute, the film will tell the story of the 80s band and the creation of their controversial hit single ‘Relax’.

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce for Working Title and Luc Roeg is producing for Independent Entertainment.