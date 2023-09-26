KFTV and Screen International have launched the October 2023 - April 2024 edition of World of Studios, a comprehensive guide to existing, new and emerging studios around the world.
By Screen staff2023-09-26T13:51:00+01:00
Screen International is the essential resource for the international film industry. Subscribe now for monthly editions, awards season weeklies, access to the Screen International archive and supplements including Stars of Tomorrow and World of Locations.Find out more
No comments yet