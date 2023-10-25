XYZ Films has come on board international sales at AFM for sports drama and SXSW Narrative Spotlight Audience Award winner The Long Game starring Dennis Quaid and Jay Hernandez.

Julio Quintana (Blue Miracle) directed the true story of five young Mexican American caddies in 1955 who created their own golf course in the middle of the South Texas brush country.

Despite outdated and inferior equipment and no professional instruction to begin with, they would go on to compete against wealthy, all-white teams and win the 1957 Texas State High School Golf Championship.

The Long Game cast includes Cheech Marin, Oscar Nuñez, Julian Works, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Gillian Vigman, Brett Cullen, and Paulina Chávez.

Paco Farias and Jennifer C. Stetson along with Quintana co-wrote the feature based on Humberto G. Garcia’s book ‘Mustang Miracle’.

Javier Chapa, Ben Howard, Marla Quintana, Dennis Quaid and Laura Quaid produced, while Jay Hernandez, Phillip Braun, and Christian Sosa served as executive producers.

“For us, growing up on movies like Field Of Dreams, Rocky, Bull Durham, making a true-blue sports movie has always been a dream,” said the producers. “To be able to share a film in that iconic mould, but to bring to it a pressingly important story of identity, perseverance, and success – now that’s a real gift.”

