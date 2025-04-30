EXCLUSIVE: XYZ Films has hired Pulsar Content co-founder Marie Garrett as SVP sales and acquisitions to handle multi-territory sales with a particular focus on co-productions.

The Paris-based executive will report to XYZ partners Nate Bolotin and Aram Tertzakian. Garrett is no longer with Pulsar Content, which she co-founded with Gilles Sousa, serving as managing director since 2019.

“We’ve been working with Marie on successful projects for several years, including Blumhouse’s Deep House, and have been continually impressed with her taste and her relationships with both buyers and filmmakers alike. We’re thrilled to have her join the XYZ team,” said XYZ Films.

In her time at Pulsar Content, Garrett oversaw the company’s strategic direction and spearheaded international sales, co-production, and financing on a diverse slate of projects.

Highlights include Joséphine Japy’s upcoming Cannes Special Screenings selection The Wonderers starring Mélanie Laurent; Céline Sallette’s 2024 Un Certain Regard selection Niki; found footage horror The Deep House by Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo that sold to Blumhouse and Universal; and Elias E. Merhige’s upcoming dog survival drama Howl, on which Leonardo DiCaprio and Jane Goodall serve as executive producers.

Prior to launching Pulsar Content, Garrett held leading roles in sales and acquisitions at Bac Films, working on titles such as Paolo Virzi’s 2017 Venice selection The Leisure Seeker with Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland; and at Entertainment One, where she contributed to the international rollout of Tom McCarthy’s 2016 best picture Oscar winner Spotlight.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at XYZ Films, with whom I’ve had the pleasure of collaborating as a partner for several years,” said Garrett. “I’ve long admired their entrepreneurial spirit, forward-thinking approach, strong creative taste, and remarkable agility. I’m excited to contribute to this next chapter of growth and innovation together.”

Wednesday’s news follows this week’s announcement that Guy Danella has been hired as president of film for XYZ.

Upcoming titles from XYZ Films include SXSW thriller Hallow Road directed by Babak Anvari and starring Rosamund Pike, and Matthew Rhys; The Trip with Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, Juliette Lewis, and Timothy Olyphant, which is currently in post-production; Netflix action thriller Havoc from Gareth Evans starring Tom Hardy and Forrest Whitaker; exorcism thriller The Ritual with Al Pacino and Dan Stevens, which opens wide this summer; and Miley Cyrus’s visual album Something Beautiful.