The pan-European Vuelta group has fully acquired UK-based sales outfit Film Constellation from founder and CEO Fabien Westerhoff.

The company’s operations will merge with Global Screen, the German-based international sales outfit that is part of Vuelta’s collection of sales companies, the Playtime Group.

Film Constellation and Global Screen will now operate as Global Constellation.

Westerhoff will take an executive role as managing director of the theatrical film division of Global Constellation, with a focus on animation, family entertainment and genre cinema.

Ulrike Schroder is managing director of Global Constellation’s TV division.

Global Constellation will collaborate closely with Vuelta Germany, Vuelta’s German film distribution arm, born from the merger of Squareone and Telepool.

The bolstered slate will bring together the existing rosters of Film Constellation and Global Screen. Titles include Alejandro Amenábar’s The Captive, John Michael McDonagh’s Fear Is the Rider, Emily Atef’s English-language Call Me Queen and Jeremy Comte’s Paradise.



The lineup also includes Olmo by Fernando Eimbcke and Welcome Home Baby by Andreas Prochaska, which premiered in the Panorama section at the 2025 Berlinale.

The animated slate is comprised of The Last Dinosaur by Ben Smith, The Last Whale Singer by Reza Memari, The Growcodile by Joost Van den Bosch and Erik Verkerk and Carmen by Sebastien Laudenbach.

“I am delighted to bring Constellation’s strong filmmaker ties to curate a bold slate, bridging visionary storytelling with global market appeal,” said Westerhoff. “Global Constellation offers end-to-end expertise from early packaging to international sales, working closely with leading producers, emerging talent, and major distribution partners across all territories.”

Global Constellation sits within the Playtime Group which also includes sales companies Playtime in France, Berlin-based Film Boutique and Brussels-based Be For Films.

Vuelta is a pan-European company with stakes in production, distribution companies and international sales companies, including Indiana Production and Piper Film Distribution in Italy, France’s Pan, WW Entertainment from Benelux, Scanbox Entertainment in Scandinavia, as well as Vuelta Germany and the Playtime Group.