XYZ Films has reported brisk trade on Zarrar Kahn’s Cannes Directors’ Fortnight entry In Flames and will continue talks with buyers on the New Visions sales title in TIFF.

Sales have closed with The Jokers for France, Blue Finch for the UK, NonStop for Scandinavia, Falcon for the Middle East, Game Theory for Canada, and Shaw for Singapore.

Several other territories are in active negotiations ahead of screenings at TIFF and Sitges in September and October, said the sales company,.

In Flames stars Ramesha Nawa in a Karachi-set thriller about a young Pakistani woman facing family trauma and the horrors of a patriarchal society.

It is a Canada-Pakistan co-production with support from Telefilm Canada. The production companies include CityLights Media, Other Memory Media, and Fae Pictures.

Pakistani-Canadian writer Kahn’s film was the first to be announced on the New Visions global sales slate earlier this year. The XYZ Films initiative is designed to spotlight the boldest new voices alongside established talent striking a new path in the international space.

The company recently hired Manon Barat as a dedicated sales executive working alongside longtime head of international acquisitions Todd Brown.

XYZ Films also handles sales on the world premiere of Atom Egoyan’s Seven Veils starring Amanda Seyfried.