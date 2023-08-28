World box office August 25-27

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Oppenheimer (Universal) $38.1m $777.2m $29.1m $477.2m 83 2. Barbie (Warner Bros) $35.3m $1.34bn $18.2m $745.5m 76 3. No More Bets (various) $33.6m $467.6m $33.6m $467.6m 1 4. Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story (Sony) $28.3m $53.8m $11m $36.5m 62 5. Blue Beetle (Wanrer Bros) $22.8m $81.8m $10m $35.5m 72 6. Meg 2: The Trench (Warner Bros)

$20.3m $352.5m $15.2m $278.1m 78 7. Papa (various) $14.9m $58.6m $14.9m $58.6m 1 8. Creation Of The Gods: Part I (various) $11.1m $335.5m $11.1m $335.5m 1 9. TMNT: Mayhem (Paramount)

$10.3m $135.1m $4.2m $37m 52 10. Strays (Universal) $6.9m $21.4m $2.3m $5.3m 38

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘Oppenheimer’ tops worldwide chart for first time – boosted by Italy opening

UPDATE: Even since releasing into cinemas in late July, Universal’s Oppenheimer has trailed Warner Bros’ Barbie at the global box office. But now, in both films’ sixth week of release, Christopher Nolan’s nuclear tale has bested Greta Gerwig’s toy adaptation in a single weekend frame, topping the latest worldwide chart.

Oppenheimer grossed a confirmed $8.2m in North America, down 23% (and, like all titles, boosted by the $4 ticket prices on National Cinema Day on Sunday), plus $30.7m for international markets, down 27% in holdover territories. The cumulative totals are now respectively $299.2m and $478.7m, combining for $777.9m worldwide.

The international weekend number is boosted by the film belatedly opening in two fresh markets: Italy (grossing a confirmed $9.7m) and Greece ($882,000).

In Italy, Oppenheimer not only delivered the biggest ever opening for a Christopher Nolan film – the $9.7m five-day debut is more than double the opening of all previous Nolan films except The Dark Knight Rises (which Oppenheimer beat by a margin of 55%).

Oppenheimer enjoyed more than 70% market share in Italy, also delivering the biggest opening weekend ever in the territory for IMAX.

Oppenheimer is set for release in China this Wednesday (August 30) – and Nolan last week became the most prominent Hollywood director to visit the country in support of a film since the pandemic. There remain no confirmed release plans for Japan.

‘Barbie’ poised to become top film of 2023

UPDATE: With Oppenheimer moving up to the top spot in the worldwide chart, Barbie holds steady in second place, and the previous weekend’s chart champ – Chinese film No Bets – slides to third place.

Barbie added a confirmed $15.1m in North America plus a confirmed $19.6m for international (down 27% in holdover markets). Cumulative totals are respectively $594.8m and $747.6m, combining for a global total of $1.34bn.

The past week saw Barbie overtake The Super Mario Bros Movie to become the top film of 2023 at the North America box office – and it’s now poised to move past the Universal Illumination/Nintendo title’s $1.36bn worldwide total to become the biggest film this year globally.

Today (Monday) will see Barbie overtake Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 to become the highest-grossing Warner Bros film ever globally. (This comparison is not adjusted for inflation.)

‘Gran Turismo’ expansion takes total to $54m

Following an early launch in 34 markets, Sony introduced Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story to North America (topping the chart with an estimated $17.3m, just ahead of Barbie), and also expanding the international footprint to 61 territories.

For international, Gran Turismo added an estimated $11.0m (dropping 28% in holdover markets), taking the total outside North America to $36.5m. These numbers combine to give a global total of $53.8m so far.

Latin America launched to an estimated $4.1m, including a chart-topping $2.2m for Mexico.

Neill Blomkamp directs the film, which is based on the true story of Nissan and Sony PlayStation recruiting world-class videogame players to train and compete to become professional racing drivers. Archie Madekwe stars as real-life gamer turned racing driver Jann Mardenborough, with David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and Djimon Hounsou in supporting roles.

Suitable box office comparisons for Gran Turismo are open to debate. Unlike Need For Speed (which grossed $203.3m in 2014), it’s not a fictional tale adapted from a racing videogame. Dramas drawn from real-life motor racing include Ford V Ferrari (2019, $225.5m) and Rush (2013, $97.0m).

Upcoming key markets for Gran Turismo include China (September 1), Japan (September 15), Italy and South Korea (both September 20).

‘Blue Beetle’ slides down global ranking

Despite the boost of National Cinema Day in both the US and Canada on Sunday, Warner Bros/DC Studios’ Blue Beetle fell a fairly hefty 49% from the opening weekend in North America – the biggest drop of any title in the top 10.

Blue Beetle grossed an estimated $12.8m in North America plus $10.0m in 71 international territories (down 52% in holdover markets). The comic-book adaptation opened in Middle East with an estimated $1.2m.

The film tells the story of the titular Mexican-American superhero, and has particular appeal in Latin markets. Top territories so far are Mexico ($4.0m) and Brazil ($4.2m), with UK/Ireland in third place ($3.5m).

The next markets to release are Australia and New Zealand on September 14.

Also for Warner Bros, Meg 2: The Trench added another estimated $20.3m globally to take its total to $352.5m. The sequel – which sees China’s Wu Jing star alongside the UK’s Jason Statham – is boosted by a strong showing in China, grossing $112.9m so far there (32% of the worldwide total).

Meg 2: The Trench is chasing the $529m global total achieved by The Meg in pre-pandemic 2018.