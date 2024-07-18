Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia has begun filming in the UK.

The Greek director’s latest collaboration with Emma Stone entered production this month with locations including Wycombe where a temporary film set has been built.

A remake of the South Korean 2003 sci-fi comedy Save The Green Planet!, the film follows two conspiracy fanatics who kidnap the CEO of a major company, convinced she is an alien.

Jesse Plemons also stars in the feature, fresh off his role in Lanthimos’ last film Kinds Of Kindness.

Will Tracy has written the English-language adaptation which was developed by South Korean production outfit CJ ENM and Ari Aster’s Square Peg. Both companies produce the title with Element Pictures and Fruit Tree.

Universal is distributing Bugonia internationally while Focus Features has it slated for a US release on November 7, 2025. CJ ENM is handling distribution in Korea.