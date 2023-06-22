Egyptian director Yousry Nasrallah will receive the Golden Pyramid honorary award for lifetime achievement at the 45th edition of Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF, November 15-24).

The award will be given ‘in appreciation of what Nasrallah has presented throughout his fabulous artistic career’, according to the festival.

Having started his career as an assistant to Youssef Chahine in the 1980s, Nasrallah went on to make his own features including 1999 Locarno title El Medina, and Cannes entries including 2004’s The Gate of Sun and 2012’s Competition entry After The Battle.

His most recent feature was 2016 family drama Brooks, Meadows and Lovely Faces, which also premiered at Locarno before playing Toronto, Hamburg, Tallinn and Goteborg.

“Yousry is a unique director and his works are unforgettable,” said Hussein Fahmy, actor and CIFF president. “These works are so prominent in the history of Egyptian cinema. He is a cherished friend and colleague.”

CIFF director Amir Ramses added that Nasrallah “used the terms of Egyptian cinema in a brave way which influenced a huge number of young directors.”