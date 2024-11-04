Japan’s Toei Company has closed key deals on Muromachi Outsiders, a historical action adventure by Yu Irie, which it will showcase at AFM ahead of a local release in January.

The film has been sold to Well Go USA for North America, Splendid Film for German-speaking territories and Pro Films for Bulgaria. A release in Japan through Toei is set for January 17.

Set in 1461, the story takes place when the elite of Kyoto were enjoying their wealth while allowing their subjects to die of plague and famine. Incensed, a vagrant named Hasuda Hyoe rallies a group of outlaws – including a young loner skilled in martial arts, a master spearman, a strongman with an iron club, and a Korean female archer – to rise up and spark an unprecedented riot against authority.

The cast is led by Yo Oizumi, a five-time Japanese Academy award nominee, known for manga adaptations such as Tokyo Ghoul and I Am A Hero. The cast also includes “Naniwa Danshi” member Kento Nagao, Akira Emoto, Wakana Matsumoto, and Shinichi Tsutsumi.

Director Irie also wrote the screenplay, based on the 2016 Shincho Bunko series of novels from award winning author Ryosuke Kakine.

Irie is the director of focus at this year’s Tokyo International Film Festival, which screened his 2009 breakthrough hit 8000 Miles, its sequels 8000 Miles 2: Girls Rapper and Roadside Fugitive, 2016 sci-fi feature The Sun and his latest A Girl Named Ann.

The Japanese filmmaker told Screen he was putting the final touches to the feature and that he hopes it helps continue a comeback for jidaigeki (historical drama) in Japan.

“I’ve always liked jidaigeki, and I wanted to portray people who rise up against those in power,” said the director. “Recently Shogun was a big hit, so I hope jidaigeki can make a comeback in Japan.”

Toei first introduced Muromachi Outsiders at the Cannes Marché and fresh titles on its AFM slate includes Oshi No Ko, a live-action adaptation of a hit manga series; and action-adventure 11 Rebels, which opened this year’s Tokyo International Film Festival. It also handles Irie’s 8000 Miles series of features.