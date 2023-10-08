Turkish drama Hesitation Wound by Selman Nacar has won the Feature Film Competition prize at the 19th Zurich Film Festival.

Hesitiation Wound, which world premiered last month in Venice’s Horizons section, is the story of a female Turkish lawyer fighting both a murder case and her own personal issues.

The Swiss festival awarded the top prize in its Focus competition, which is for films from Switzerland, Germany and Austria, to the Afghanistan set documentary Hollywoodgate by Ibrahim Nash’at.

Hollywoodgate, which world premiered out of competition at the Venice Film Festival, is a portrait of the head of the Taliban airforce commander and a Taliban lieutenant, revealing how the Taliban established its regime in the country.

The Documentary Film Competition was won by Maciek Hamala’s Ukraine war doc In The Rearview which world premiered in June at the Sheffield Doc/Fest.

Each of Zurich’s main three competition sections are for up-and-coming filmmakers presenting their first, second or third directorial works. The winners are each awarded the festival’s Golden Eye trophy which comes with a CHF 20,000 cash prize.

“The aim of the ZFF competition is to discover new directorial talent and make their work known to a broader audience”, said Christian Jungen, artistic director of the ZFF. “Our programming team is delighted with the list of winners, which includes films that have their fingers firmly on the pulse of our time and offer insight into the harsh realities in Afghanistan, Turkey and the Ukraine. We’re certain that these films have a very bright international future.”

Full list of Zurich film festival winners:

Focus Competition

Hollywoodgate

Dir. Ibrahim Nash’at

Special Mention

Laissez-Moi

Dir. Maxime Rappaz

Feature Film Competition

Hesitation Wound

Dir. Selman Nacar

Special Mention:

La Ravissement

Dir. Iris Kaltenbäck

Stolen

Dir. Karan Tejpal

Documentary Film Competition

In The Rearview

Dir. Maciek Hamela

Special Mention:

Queendom

Dir. Agniia Galdanova

Emerging Swiss Talent Award (Critics’ Prize)

Las Toreras

Dir. Jackie Brutsche

ZFF for Kids Jury Award

Dancing Queen

Dir. Aurora Gossé

ZFF for Kids Audience Award

Checker Tobi Und Die Reise Zu Den Fliegenden Flüssen

Dir. Johannes Honsell

Audience Award

Queendom

Dir. Agniia Galdanova

Film Prize of the Churches of Zurich

Las Toreras

Dir. Jackie Brutsche

Best International Film Music

Elliot Murph