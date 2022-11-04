Royal Film Commission Jordan
THE ROYAL FILM COMMISSION - JORDAN (RFC) was established with a vision to develop an internationally competitive Jordanian film industry.
- www.film.jo
Beyond deserts: How Jordan is becoming a top locations hub
With its first dedicated studio complex about to open, Jordan’s attractiveness to international productions is about to get a big boost
How Jordan is growing its film industry
Royal Film Commission Jordan is spearheading the country’s plans to grow and develop its film industry reach, both within and beyond its borders and region.