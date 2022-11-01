Studio 100 Film
Studio 100 Film is an international, independent sales agency for upmarket children’s and family movies. The Munich-based subsidiary of Studio 100 Media distributes their animation feature films and acts as a sales agency for selected third party films.
- News
First look images: AFM family animation ‘Heidi - Rescue Of The Lynx’
The Belgium-German co-production is currently in development with a delivery date of 2024.
- Promotion
First look images: Cannes market animation ‘Being Betty Flood’
Studio 100 Film is handling sales at this year’s Cannes Marche du Film (May 17-25).
- Promotion
First look images, trailer: feature animation ‘Quixotes – The Heirs Of La Mancha’
Studio 100 Film are handling world sales at this year’s virtual AFM.