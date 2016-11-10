Academy unveils record 27 animation Oscar submissions

Zootopia, Kubo And The Two Strings, Finding Dory, The Red Turtle, Sausage Party and My Life As A Zucchini are among those vying for Academy Awards glory.

Announcing the record submissions haul on Friday, Academy staff said between two and five nominees will emerge on January 24 depending on the number of films that qualify. At least 16 films must qualify to trigger five nominees. At this stage, several contenders have not begun their Los Angeles qualifying run.

The submitted features in alphabetical order are:

The Angry Birds Movie

April And The Extraordinary World

Bilal

Finding Dory

Ice Age: Collision Course

Kingsglaive Final Fantasy XV

Kubo And The Two Strings

Kung Fu Panda 3

The Little Prince

Long Way North

Miss Hokusai

Moana

Monkey King: Hero Is Back

Mune

Mustafa & The Magician

My Life As A Zucchini

Phantom Boy

The Red Turtle

Sausage Party

The Secret Life Of Pets

Sing

Snowtime!

Storks

Trolls

25 April

Your Name

Zootopia

According to Academy rules, submitted features must fulfil the theatrical release requirements and comply with all the category’s other qualifying rules before they can advance in the voting process.

Films submitted in the animated feature film category also may qualify for other categories, including best picture, provided they meet the necessary criteria.

The Academy will announce the nominations on January 24 and the 89th Oscars will take place on February 26 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.