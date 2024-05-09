Cannes Competition titles Bird by Andrea Arnold and Emila Perez by Jacques Audiard are among the films eligible for the Queer Palm at this year’s festival.
Any title playing in Cannes which addresses LGBTQ+ themes is eligible for the Queer Palm, whose jury this year will be presided over by Belgian filmmaker Lukas Dhont.
Bird centres on a 12-year-old who lives with her single father and brother in a squat and seeks attention and adventure elsewhere; among the cast are Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski. Emilia Perez is a musical thriller with a cast including Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Edgar Ramirez and Adriana Paz.
The other Competition titles eligible for this year’s Queer Palm are Christophe Honoré’s Marcello Mio, Karim Aïnouz’s Motel Destino and Emanuel Parvu’s Three Kilometres To The End Of The World.
A further 12 features across other Cannes sections are eligible, including Noemie Merlant’s Midnight Screenings selection The Balconettes, as well as five short films. (See full list below.)
Last year, the Queer Palm was presented to Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Competition title Monster while other past winners include Todd Haynes’ Carol and Céline Sciamma’s Portrait Of A Lady On Fire.
Queer Palm 2024: eligible titles
Competition
Bird, dir. Andrea Arnold
Emilia Perez, dir. Jacques Audiard
Marcello Mio, dir. Christophe Honoré
Motel Destino, dir. Karim Aïnouz
Three Kilometres To The End Of The World, dir. Emanuel Parvu
Out of Competition
The Balconettes, dir. Noémie Merlant
The Beauty Of Gaza, dir. Yolande Zauberman
Misericordia, dir. Alain Guiraudie
Vivre, Mourir, Renaître, dir. Gaël Morel
Un Certain Regard
My Sunshine, dir. Hiroshi Okuyama
Viet & Nam, dir. Truong Minh Quý
Critic’s Week
Across The Sea, dir. Saïd Hamich Benlarbi
Baby, dir. Marcelo Caetano
Block Pass, dir. Antoine Chevrollier
Queens Of Drama, dir. Alexis Langlois
Director’s Fortnight
Eat The Night, dirs. Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel
Acid
Most People Die On Sundays, dir. Iair Said
Short Movies
Immaculata, dir. Kim Lêa Sakka
My Senses Are All I Have To Offer, dir. Isadora Neves Marques
Sauna Day, dirs. Anna Hints, Tushar Prakash
Southern Brides, dir. Elena Lopez Riera
Three, dir. Amie Song
