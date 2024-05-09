Cannes Competition titles Bird by Andrea Arnold and Emila Perez by Jacques Audiard are among the films eligible for the Queer Palm at this year’s festival.

Any title playing in Cannes which addresses LGBTQ+ themes is eligible for the Queer Palm, whose jury this year will be presided over by Belgian filmmaker Lukas Dhont.

Bird centres on a 12-year-old who lives with her single father and brother in a squat and seeks attention and adventure elsewhere; among the cast are Barry Keoghan and Franz Rogowski. Emilia Perez is a musical thriller with a cast including Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Edgar Ramirez and Adriana Paz.

The other Competition titles eligible for this year’s Queer Palm are Christophe Honoré’s Marcello Mio, Karim Aïnouz’s Motel Destino and Emanuel Parvu’s Three Kilometres To The End Of The World.

A further 12 features across other Cannes sections are eligible, including Noemie Merlant’s Midnight Screenings selection The Balconettes, as well as five short films. (See full list below.)

Last year, the Queer Palm was presented to Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Competition title Monster while other past winners include Todd Haynes’ Carol and Céline Sciamma’s Portrait Of A Lady On Fire.

Queer Palm 2024: eligible titles

Competition

Bird, dir. Andrea Arnold

Emilia Perez, dir. Jacques Audiard

Marcello Mio, dir. Christophe Honoré

Motel Destino, dir. Karim Aïnouz

Three Kilometres To The End Of The World, dir. Emanuel Parvu

Out of Competition

The Balconettes, dir. Noémie Merlant

The Beauty Of Gaza, dir. Yolande Zauberman

Misericordia, dir. Alain Guiraudie

Vivre, Mourir, Renaître, dir. Gaël Morel

Un Certain Regard

My Sunshine, dir. Hiroshi Okuyama

Viet & Nam, dir. Truong Minh Quý

Critic’s Week

Across The Sea, dir. Saïd Hamich Benlarbi

Baby, dir. Marcelo Caetano

Block Pass, dir. Antoine Chevrollier

Queens Of Drama, dir. Alexis Langlois

Director’s Fortnight

Eat The Night, dirs. Caroline Poggi, Jonathan Vinel

Acid

Most People Die On Sundays, dir. Iair Said

Short Movies

Immaculata, dir. Kim Lêa Sakka

My Senses Are All I Have To Offer, dir. Isadora Neves Marques

Sauna Day, dirs. Anna Hints, Tushar Prakash

Southern Brides, dir. Elena Lopez Riera

Three, dir. Amie Song