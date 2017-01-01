'Arrival' crosses $150m at global box office

The sci-fi awards contender starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner has reached $151.7m, North American distributor Paramount announced on Sunday.

Lava Bear Films and FilmNation co-financed Arrival and produced with 21 Laps. FilmNation licensed North American and Chinese rights to Paramount in a $20m deal in Cannes 2014 and handled sales, licensing a slew of territories to Sony Pictures Releasing International.

As of January 1, Arrival stood at $92m in North America and $59.7m internationally. The UK has generated $11.4m (£9.2m) after eight weeks through eOne and ranks as director Denis Villeneuve’s biggest hit in the territory.

The film made it on to the 2016 top film lists announced by the American Film Institute and the National Board Of Review, which named Adams best actress.

The star is also in the running for best lead actress honours at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild.