Scarlett Johansson tops Forbes 2016 earnings list

One of Western cinema’s busiest action stars has come top of the annual poll of Hollywood earners at the global box office as women claimed three of the top five slots.

Johansson was part of the ensemble on Captain America: Civil War, which grossed $1.15bn worldwide to finish the year as the number one release, giving the cast a head start in the poll.

However while Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans – who both tied for second place – and the remaining key cast had otherwise quiet years, Johansson appeared in Hail, Caesar!, which grossed $30m and propelled her to $1.183bn to secure number one in the Forbes rankings.

Her upcoming releases include Japanese manga sci-fi adaptation Ghost In The Shell in 2017, and Avengers: Infinity War in 2018. A sequel is reportedly in the works for Johansson’s 2014 action smash Lucy.

Forbes compiles the list based on box office grosses reported by Box Office Mojo as of December 27. The poll does not include voice performances in animated films and only considers top-billed performances.

Margot Robbie ranked fourth thanks to Suicide Squad, which grossed $745.6m worldwide, as well as The Legend Of Tarzan on $356.7m.

Amy Adams came fifth with Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice ($873.3m) and current release Arrival ($144.7m).

And Felicity Jones rocketed into the top ten in ninth place thanks to current smash Rogue One: A Stars Wars Story, which has raced to $615.9m. She also starred in autumn release Inferno, which grossed $219.3m.

Last year’s winner was Chris Pratt, while Jennifer Lawrence came top in the 2014 poll.

Forbes 2016 top earners

1. Scarlett Johansson, $1.2bn

= 2. Chris Evans, $1.15bn

= 2. Robert Downey Jr, $1.15bn

4. Margot Robbie, $1.1bn

5. Amy Adams, $1.04bn

6. Ben Affleck, $1.02bn

7. Henry Cavill, $870m

8. Ryan Reynolds, $820m

9. Felicity Jones, $805m

10. Will Smith, $775m