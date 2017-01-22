'Split' earns M Night Shyamalan US box office crown on $40m (update)

JANUARY 23 UPDATE: Universal’s horror film starring James McAvoy as a kidnapper with multiple personalities soared to number one on its debut.

Split took a confirmed $40m from 3,038 theatres and marks Syhamalan’s first number one opening weekend since The Village in July 2004 and his first film since low-budget hit The Visit in 2015. Anya Taylor-Joy also stars.

The horror film finished way ahead of Vin Diesel starrer xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in second place through Paramount on $20.1m from 3,651.

Diesel’s return to the franchise was roughly one-third the opening of XXX in August 2002 when that debut is adjusted for inflation from $44.5m to $59.4m. XXX: State Of The Union, which starred Ice Cube, opened on $12.7m in 2005.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ranks sixth on $512.4m and crossed $1bn worldwide this weekend.

STX Entertainment’s horror The Bye Bye Man tumbled 75% in its second session, falling six places to number ten on $3.4m for a $19.9m running total.

Meanwhile TWC released The Founder starring Michael Keaton in 11th place on $3.4m from 1,115 venues.

High Top Releasing opened comedy The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone in 19th place on $1.2m from 887. Animation The Red Turtle opened through SPC at number 44 on $21k from three sites.

The top 12 generated $126.3m, down 1.7% on last weekend and up 21.4% on the comparable session in 2016.

This week’s wide releases are: Sony/Screen Gems’ Resident Evil: The Final Chapter starring Milla Jovovich; TWC’s Gold with Matthew McConaughey; and Universal’s beleaguered family film A Dog’s Purpose, which has come under fire from animal rights group PETA after the leak of disturbing footage over the treament of a dog.

Confirmed top 10 North America January 20-22, 2017

Film (Dist) / Conf wkd gross / Conf total to date

1 (-) Split (Universal) Universal Pictures International $40m –

2 (-) xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $20.1m –

3 (1) Hidden Figures (Fox) Fox International $15.7m $83.7m

4 (3) Sing (Universal) Universal Pictures International $9m $249.3m

5 (2) La La Land (Lionsgate) $8.4m $89.8m

6 (5) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $7.2m $512.4m

7 (7) Monster Trucks (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $7.1m $22.7m

8 (6) Patriots Day (Lionsgate) Lionsgate International $5.8m $22.4m

9 (8) Sleepless (Open Road) $3.5m $14.9m

10 (4) The Bye Bye Man (STX Entertainment) STX International $3.4m $19.9m