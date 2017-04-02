'The Boss Baby' rules US on $50.2m, 'Ghost In The Shell' disappoints (update)

Ghost In The Shell opens third on $18.7m; Beauty And The Beast toppled in third weekend.

DreamWorks Animation’s comedy The Boss Baby featuring Alec Baldwin in the lead arrived top of the charts via Fox and knocked Beauty And The Beast off its perch for the first time in three weekends.

The Boss Baby opened on a confirmed $50.2m in 3,773 theatres and also features the voices of Steve Buscemi, Lisa Kudrow, Tobey Maguire and Jimmy Kimmel.

Disney’s live-action fantasy smash Beauty And The Beast dropped to number two on $45.4m for $393.3m and stands at $874.9m worldwide.

Meanwhile Paramount’s sci-fi Ghost In The Shell starring Scarlett Johansson, produced with DreamWorks and Reliance Entertainment, arrived in third place on a disappointing $18.7m from 3,440 venues and reportedly cost $110m to produce. A $40.1m international debut will help matters.

Power Rangers debuted strongly last weekend and slipped 64.8% and two places to number four as a further $14.2m through Lionsgate boosted the tally to $64.8m.

Warner Bros’ comedy CHiPS fell 48.7% in its second session, adding $3.9m for $14.3m in ninth place.

Wartime drama The Zookeeper’s Wife starring Jessica Chastain arrived at number 10 through Focus Features on $3.3m from 541 sites.

Thriller The Devotion Of Suspect X starring Kai Wang and Ruby Lin opened at number 16 through China Lion on $323,207 from 43 sites.

The top 12 films generated $164.4m and dropped 15.7% against last weekend, although the number climbed 25.3% against the comparable session in 2016.

This week’s wide releases are: Smurfs: The Lost Village through Sony; Warner Bros’ heist comedy Going In Style with Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin; and Pure Flix’s faith-based drama The Case For Christ.

Confirmed top 10 North America March 31-April 2, 2017

Film (Dist) / Conf wkd gross / Conf total to date

1 (-) The Boss Baby (Fox) Fox International $50.2m –

2 (1) Beauty And The Beast (Buena Vista) Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures International $47.5m $395.5m

3 (-) Ghost In The Shell (Paramount) Paramount Pictures International $18.7m –

4 (2) Power Rangers (Lionsgate) Lionsgate international $14.2m $64.8m

5 (3) Kong: Skull Island (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $8.6m $147.6m

6 (5) Logan (Fox) Fox International $6.1m $211.8m

7 (6) Get Out (Universal) Universal Pictures International $5.7m $156.7m

8 (4) Life (Sony / Columbia) Sony Pictures Releasing International $5.6m $22.3m

9 (7) CHIPS (Warner Bros) Warner Bros Pictures International $3.9m $14.3m

10 (-) The Zookeeper’s Wife (Focus Features) Sierra/Affinity $3.3m –