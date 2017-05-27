Cannes 2017: Un Certain Regard winners revealed

Mohammad Rasoulof’s A Man Of Integrity among winners.

Mohammad Rasoulof’s A Man Of Integrity took home the Un Certain Regard Prize in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard strand, which presented 18 films from 22 countries.

The Iranian drama charts the story of a goldfish farmer who finds his principles under serious threat.

Jasmine Trinca won best actress for her performance in Fortunata by Sergio Castellito and best director went to Taylor Sheridan for Wind River.

Trinca plays a young mother fighting for her dream to open a hair salon in the well-sold Italian feature.

Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner star in Sheridan’s feature directorial debut about an inexperienced FBI investigator who teams up with a Wyoming game tracker to solve a murder on a Native American reservation.

The prize for ‘the best poetic narrative’ went to Mathieu Amalric’s Un Certain Regard opener Barbara and the jury prize went to Mexican director Michel Franco’s April’s Daughter.

The former is a loving tribute to the iconic late French singer Barbara (1930-97), the latter centres on 17-year-old Valeria, who learns she is pregnant by her teenage boyfriend but has not informed her absent mother April.

This year’s jury was overseen by president Uma Thurman and comprised director Mohamed Diab, actor Reda Kateb, director Joachim Lafosse and Karlovy Vary chief Karel Och.

“We feel enormous gratitude to have had the honor of serving on the jury for this historic 70th anniversary of the Festival de Cannes,” said the jury.

“We are proud to present an aesthetically diverse and beautiful Un Certain Regard palmares.”