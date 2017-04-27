Cannes adds Roman Polanski, Ruben Östlund to line-up

Santiago Mitre’s La Cordillera, Li Ruijun’s Walking Past The Future join UCR.

Roman Polanski’s Based On A True Story is one of several additions to the Cannes line-up announced on Thursday.

The film will play out of competition and stars Eva Green, Emmanuelle Seigner and Vincent Perez and tells of a writer who gets involved with an obsessive fan.

Meanwhile Ruben Östlund’s The Square lands a competition slot. Elisabeth Moss and Dominic West star in the drama about a city square where there are no rules. Östlund’s last film, Force Majeure, won the Un Certain Regard jury prize in 2014.

There are two additions to Un Certain Regard. Political drama La Cordillera stars Ricardo Darin and is Argentinian director Santiago Mitre’s follow-up to his Cannes Critics’ Week 2015 Nespresso Grand Prize-winner Paulina. The other new selection is Walking Past The Future from Li Ruijun.

Joiing the Special Screenings roster are Barbet Schroeder’s Le Vénérable W., and Éric Caravaca’s Carré 35.

There is also a Children’s Screening for Zombillénium by Arthur de Pins and Alexis Ducord.

Festival top brass have also set a screening tribute to André Téchiné presenting his newest Film Nos Années Folles.

There will also be a concert and a film by Tony Gatlif, whose Djam will screen at the Cinéma de la Plage.

The 70th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to run from May 17-28.