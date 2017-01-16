Pierre Lescure re-elected as Cannes Film Festival president

Lescure unanimously re-elected ahead of the festival’s 70th edition.

Pierre Lescure has been unanimously re-elected president of the Cannes Film Festival organising association.

Ahead of the festival’s 70th edition, the decision was made by the board of directors of the Association Française du Festival International du Film, renewing Lescure in the post he has occupied since July 2014.

His new three-year term will cover the period from 2018 to 2020.

As a journalist and co-founder of the Canal+ television channel, Lescure was president and CEO of the Canal+ group from 1994 to 2002. Between 2008 and 2014, he was a producer and COO at the Théâtre Marigny. Since 2015 he has been vice president at Molotov TV.

Alongside Pierre Lescure, Thierry Frémaux, delegate-general, will continue to oversee the festival’s official selection.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival will take place from 17 to 28 May, 2017.