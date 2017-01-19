Sundance: 'Fun Mom Dinner' goes to Momentum, Netflix

It emerged on Thursday that North American theatrical and select international streaming deals on the ensemble female comedy closed in earlier pre-festival business.

eOne’s Momentum acquired North American rights to Fun Mom Dinner from WME Global, UTA Independent Film Group and ICM Partners on behalf of June Pictures and Gettin’ Rad Productions.

Meanwhile while Netflix has picked up select international streaming rights from Voltage Pictures. The combined deals reportedly amounted to around $5m.

Katie Aselton, Toni Collette, Molly Shannon and Bridget Everett star in a comedy about bored mothers who enjoy the night of their lives.

Alethea Jones’s comedy screens in Premieres on January 27.

Earlier in the week Amazon Studios swooped on Grateful Dead documentary Long Strange Trip in a deal understood to be in the $6m range.