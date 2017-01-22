Sundance: Screenings dropped after Redstone Cinemas power cut

The Mars Generation, Landline and Dolores have been axed from their Sunday mid-afternoon slots.

The festival sent an alert to festivalgoers to say festival staff were attempting to reschedule the films and expected power at the Kimball Junction site in Park City to be restored by 4.30pm.

The Redstone Cinemas power cut is the second infrastructure failure to beset the festival in as many days.

On Saturday Sundance experienced its first cyberattack, when the box office and online ticketing system were temporarily taken down.