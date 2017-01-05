Terrence Malick’s 'Song To Song' to open SXSW

The world premiere of the US auteur’s latest film starring Rooney Mara, Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling and Michael Fassbender will kick off events in Austin, Texas, on March 10.

SXSW top brass revealed on Thursday a selection of anticipated highlights including a documentary by Puerto Rican rap superstar Residente, Jeff Malmberg and Chris Shellen’s Marwencol follow-up, Spettacolo, and the world premiere of Neil Gaiman’s American Gods among Episodic selections.

“Terrence Malick is a world class revered cinematic poet. His work is a treasure trove of talented actors and vision. Set in the Austin music scene, Song to Song couldn’t be a more perfect Opening Night film for SXSW,” said SXSW director of film Janet Pierson.

“While these titles are just a taste of what SXSW 2017 will offer, they reflect the range of work we are known for, from newcomers and auteurs to pop entertainment in traditional cinema, episodics and now VR.”

Brass will announced the complete film festival line-up on January 31, with the exception of Midnighter features, which will be revealed with the short film and VR programme on February 7.

Initial SXSW selection appears below. All are world premieres and all synopses provided by the festival.

American Gods

Dir: David Slade

Adapted from Neil Gaiman’s award-winning novel, American Gods follows Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) and Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) in a magical world where a battle is brewing between the Old Gods and the New Gods.

The Melody Of Dust

Dir: Viacom NEXT

A musical journey for the HTC Vive. Explore a mysterious world where every object contains a unique melody. Featuring original musical compositions by Hot Sugar, this experience brings you inside the tortured mind of a musician.

Residente

Dir: René Pérez Joglar

After taking a DNA test, Latin America’s most decorated artist – Rene Perez (AKA Residente), embarks on a global adventure, to trace the footsteps of his ancestors and record his latest album.

Signature Move

Dir: Jennifer Reeder

A secret new romance with Alma forces Zaynab to confront her complicated relationship with her recently widowed mother. In this coming-of-age Muslim melodrama, Zaynab copes by taking up Lucha-style wrestling.

Cast: Fawzia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Sari Sanchez, Audrey Francis, Charin Alvarez, Mark Hood, Molly Brennan

Small Town Crime

Dirs: Eshom Nelms, Ian Nelms

Ex-cop Mike Kendall finds the body of a young woman and, in an act of self-redemption, becomes hell-bent on finding the killer. While his uncouth, quirky detective style helps break the case, his dogged determination puts his family in danger.

Cast: John Hawkes, Anthony Anderson, Octavia Spencer, Robert Forster, Clifton Collins, Jr.

Song To Song

Dir: Terrence Malick

In this modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene, two entangled couples – struggling songwriters Faye and BV, and music mogul Cook and the waitress whom he ensnares – chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.

Cast: Rooney Mara, Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, Natalie Portman

Spettacolo

Dirs: Jeff Malmberg, Chris Shellen

For the past 50 years, the villagers of a tiny hill town in Tuscany have turned their lives into a play that the entire town writes and performs. Spettacolo is a portrait of this tradition through the eyes of the last man trying to keep it alive.