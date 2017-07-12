Smith Global Media sets release date for 'Gnome Alone'

Animated film is set to debut on 1,500 screens in the US.

Smith Global Media has set October 13, 2017 as the US theatrical release date for the animated adventure comedy Gnome Alone, directed by The Nut Job’s Peter Lepeniotis.

Michael Schwartz and Zina Zaflow wrote the screenplay based on a screen story by Rob Moreland and a story by Micah Herman & Kyle Newman.

The film centres on Chloe who discovers that her new home’s garden gnomes are not what they seem. She must decide between the pursuit of a desired high school life or banding with the gnomes to fight against the Troggs - menacing little monsters who have invaded the house through a portal from another world.

Becky G, Josh Peck, Olivia Holt and George Lopez star, while Patrick Stump of the band Fall Out Boy performed multiple voice-over roles, composed the score and wrote an original song to be performed by Becky G.

John H Williams produced, while 3QU’s head creative Danielle Sterling shepherded the project through production.

Los Angeles-based Smith Global Media has an exclusive output partnership deal with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, under which all Smith Global Media films are distributed.