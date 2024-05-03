A24 has acquired North American rights to Paolo Sorrentino’s Cannes Competition entry Parthenope.

Pathé handles international sales and will also distribute in France and Switzerland.

Inspired by the Greek myth of the siren who threw herself to her death in the sea after she failed to seduce Ulysses with her voice, Parthenope marks the Italian auteur’s seventh Competition selection after Youth most recently in 2015, and titles like eventual best foreign language Oscar winner The Great Beauty in 2013, and Il Divo in 2008.

The story centres on the titular character, born in the sea of Naples in 1950, who searches for happiness over the long summers of her youth, falling in love with her home city and its many memorable characters. Sorrentino wrote the screenplay.

The film stars Gary Oldman, Stefania Sandrelli, Luisa Ranieri, Dario Aita, Celeste Dalla Porta, Silvia Degrandi, Isabella Ferrari, Lorenzo Gleijeses, Biagio Izzo, Marlon Joubert, Peppe Lanzetta, Nello Mascia, Silvio Orlando, , Daniele Rienzo, and Alfonso Santagata.

The Italian-French co-production shot between Naples and Capri and is a Fremantle film produced by The Apartment Pictures and Pathé in association with Numero 10, in association with Saint Laurent and PiperFilm.

Producers are Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, Sorrentino for Numero 10, and Ardavan Safaee for Pathé. Douglas Urbanski is the executive producer.