AFM: CJ Entertainment announces raft of deals

Sales confirmed on Asura [pictured], The Housemaid and My Annoying Brother.

South Korea’s CJ Entertainment has announced a slew of deals on Toronto buzz title Asura: The City Of Madness, Korea-Vietnam co-production The Housemaid and upcoming sports drama My Annoying Brother, featuring D.O. of K-pop group Exo.

Directed by Kim Sung-soo, crime thriller Asura: The City Of Madness features Jung Woo-sung (Cold Eyes), Hwang Jung-min (The Wailing), Ju Ji-hoon (Confession) and Kwak Do-won (The Wailing).

The film sold to Taiwan (Long Shong), German-speaking Europe (Splendid), Australia/New Zealand (JBG Pictures), Turkey (Medyavizyon), Thailand (M Pictures), Philippines (Viva Communications), Mongolia (Bloomsbury), Hong Kong/Macau (Deltamac), North America (CJ Entertainment America), pan-Asia pay TV (MATV) and in-flight worldwide ex. Korea (Emphasis).

Directed by Derek Nguyen, The Housemaid stars Kate Nhung and Jean-Michel Richaud in a haunted mansion thriller that takes place during Vietnam’s French colonial era. The Vietnamese and English-language film sold to Australia/ New Zealand (JBG Pictures), Taiwan (Cai Chang), Vietnam (VSTV/Vietnam), Philippines (Viva Communications) and Turkey (Medyavizyon).

Directed by Kwon Soo-kyung, My Annoying Brother also stars Cho Jung-seok and Park Shin-hye in a story about a convict who gets parole to look after his half-brother, an Olympic judo hopeful who was recently blinded in an accident.

The film sold to Hong Kong/ Macau (Deltamac), Taiwan (Cai Chang), Philippines (Viva Communications), Mongolia (Bloomsbury) and the respective CJ Entertainment branches for North America, Vietnam, Indonesia and China. My Annoying Brother is set for release Nov 20 in Korea.

At AFM today (Nov 3), CJ Entertainment is also launching two upcoming films with market premiere promo screenings: crime action film Master, starring Lee Byung-hun (The Magnificent Seven), Gang Dong-won (A Violent Prosecutor) and Kim Woo-bin; and Vietnamese action comedy Saigon Bodyguards, starring To Thai Hoa, Kim Ly and Chi Pu.