Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Killing Gunther' lands at Saban Films

Production wraps on action comedy about arrogant hitman.

Saban Films has picked up North American rights to the action comedy Killing Gunther starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Taran Killam directed and stars alongside the former California governor, who plays a showboating hitman who becomes the target of a group of jealous fellow assassins.

Production just wrapped on the project financed by StarStream Media and Ingenious Media. IMR International handles international sales and Saban plans a theatrical release later this year.

Killing Gunther also stars Bobby Moynihan, Hannah Simone, Cobie Smulders, Paul Brittain, Amir Talai, Aaron Yoo, Ryan Gaul, Allison Tolman Kim Leadford, Ash Sarohia, and Steve Squillante.

Schwarzenegger served as executive producer. Ness Saban and Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal on behalf of Saban Films with UTA Independent Film Group and CAA.

Saban Films’ slate includes Ethan Hawke action thriller 24 Hours To Live, Simon West’s Gun Shy starring Antonio Banderas and Olga Kurylenko, and Ric Roman Waugh’s Shot Caller starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lake Bell.