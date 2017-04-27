'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' premiere cancelled after Vinod Khanna's death

Legendary Indian actor and producer passed away aged 70.

The Mumbai premiere of Indian blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion has been cancelled as a mark of respect to Indian actor Vinod Khanna.

The revered Bollywood star, producer and politican died today (April 27) aged 70 from bladder cancer.

Producer Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is distributing the Hindi version of the film, said on Twitter: “As a mark of respect to our beloved Vinod Khanna the entire team of Baahubali has decided to cancel the premiere tonight.”

He added: “His screen presence is unparalleled even today… his super star swag is what we grew up on… RIP #VinodKhanna… thoughts and prayers…”

Khanna, known for his good looks, was one the biggest Indian film stars of the 70s and 80s.

He left showbiz to follow spiritual teacher Osho Rajneesh in 1982 before returning to acting five years later.

Later, he became a politician, representing Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab four times for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

He is survived by his wife Kavita and four children.