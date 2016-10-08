Busan: Distribution Workshop sets Ringo Lam's 'Sky On Fire'

EXCLUSIVE: Hong Kong-based sales agent has picked up latest action thriller from Ringo Lam, starring Daniel Wu and Zhang Jingchu.

Hong Kong-based Distribution Workshop has picked up international rights to Ringo Lam’s latest action thriller, Sky On Fire, starring Daniel Wu.

Currently in post-production, the film also stars Joseph Chang Hsiao-chuan, Zhang Jingchu and Amber Kuo. Chang also starred in Lam’s last film, hit action thriller Wild City, which marked his return to directing after a seven-year hiatus.

Wu recently starred in US TV series Into The Badlands, which AMC has renewed for a second season set to air in 2017.

Produced by Skyman Development, Sky On Fire tells the story of a security guard (Wu) who becomes embroiled in a battle to protect stem cell research, which can potentially cure cancer, from falling into the wrong hands.

The film is currently in post-production and is scheduled for release in China on November 25, 2016.

Distribution Workshop’s Busan slate also includes Dante Lam’s Operation Mekong, which is currently topping the box office in China; Derek Yee’s upcoming martial arts drama Sword Master, produced by Tsui Hark; and Ann Hui’s war drama Our Time Will Come, starring Eddie Peng and Zhou Xun, which is also in post-production.