Busan: M-Line picks up Warner Bros Korea drama 'Single Rider'

Lee Byung-hun (RED 2) stars as a successful fund manager who uncovers a shocking truth.

South Korean sales company M-Line Distribution has picked up Warner Bros Korea local-language film Single Rider, starring Lee Byung-hun (RED 2). Also featuring Gong Hyo-jin (Crush And Blush), Lee Zoo-young’s feature directorial debut is launching sales in Busan’s Asian Film Market (Oct 8-11).

Due for release in spring 2017, the film follows Lee as a successful fund manager suddenly faced with losing everything who goes to visit his wife and son in Australia only to find a shocking truth.

M-Line has a strong slate in the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) with Zhang Lu’s humorous drama A Quiet Dream opening the fest tonight (Oct 6). The film stars Han Ye-ri (Haemoo) with director-actors Yang Ik-june (Breathless), Park Jung-bum (The Journals Of Musan) and Yoon Jong-bin (The Unforgiven, Kundo).

Making their world premieres in the Korean Cinema Today - Vision section: Hyeon’s Quartet, directed by New Currents winner Ahn Seongkyoung (Pascha) and previous Cannes Cinefondation award-winning director Son Tae-gyum’s feature debut Baby Beside Me.

In Korean Cinema Today - Panorama, M-Line has the world premiere of Lee Seong-tae’s action noir Derailed (a.k.a. No Way To Go) starring Choi Min-ho (from K-pop boy group Shinee) and Don Lee, as well as E J-yong’s senior citizen prostitute drama The Bacchus Lady, starring Youn Yuh-jung.

The company also has Jung Sik’s post-liberation period thriller The Tooth And The Nail, starring Ko Soo, Kim Joo-hyuk and Moon Seung-keun.